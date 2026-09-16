Qureshi stuns in black strapless gown at 78th Emmy Awards

Sharing her excitement on Instagram, Qureshi wrote, "Proud to be attending the #Emmy tonight. Grateful to have witnessed so much brilliance, hard work and passion all under one roof."

Huma Qureshi's comments to The Tribune also spoke about how Indian talent is making waves globally and highlighted new chances for collaborations across borders.

"This is such a great time for Indian talent to sort of like cross pollinate and do stuff together in a more meaningful way. We're truly in the age of like territory agnostic content. And I am just here to be part of that wonderful ride," she said.

On the work front, Huma was most recently seen in Baby Do Die Do and Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups.