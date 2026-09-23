Qureshi's 'Baby Do Die Do' arrives on Netflix Sept 23
Entertainment
Huma Qureshi's double-role thriller, Baby Do Die Do, drops on Netflix September 23. The film first hit theaters in July but got overshadowed by Alia Bhatt's Alpha.
Directed by Nachiket Samant, it follows a deaf and mute assassin named Baby as she tries to leave her violent past behind.
'Baby Do Die Do' earned 6.91cr
Produced by siblings Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem, the movie features Sikandar Kher, Chunky Panday, and Rachit Singh alongside Qureshi.
Even with strong reviews from critics, it made just ₹6.91 crore at the box office, so its Netflix release could give it a fresh shot at finding an audience.