Will Trump reduce R Kelly's prison sentence?
What's the story
R&B singer Robert Sylvester Kelly, popularly known as R Kelly, has formally requested US President Donald Trump to reduce his 31-year prison sentence. The appeal was submitted to the Department of Justice and is currently "pending." This request comes after a year-long public lobbying effort by Kelly's lawyer, Beau Brindley. The singer is serving sentences for racketeering, sex trafficking, and producing child abuse images in two separate cases.
Legal history
Kelly's convictions and sentences
Kelly was convicted in 2021 for running a criminal enterprise that recruited women and underage girls for illegal sexual activity and pornography. He received a 30-year prison sentence.
In 2022, he was found guilty on three counts of child abuse images and three counts of child enticement, receiving an additional 20-year sentence.
These sentences are being served concurrently except for one extra year, making it a total of 31 years in prison.
Appeal details
Details of the appeal for commutation
The appeal for commutation, which is not a full pardon, was revealed in court records made public by the office of the pardon attorney, per The Guardian. This office reviews filings for executive clemency for the White House.
In 2025, Brindley filed an emergency motion seeking Kelly's immediate release from federal custody to home detention, claiming that his life was in danger due to a plot by three prison officials. However, this motion was denied.
Legal argument
Kelly won't be eligible for release until January 2046
Brindley has argued that Kelly's case is an "abuse of the racketeering statute and a weaponization of the DOJ."
He believes Kelly is an ideal candidate for clemency due to various issues.
The singer is currently imprisoned at a federal prison in North Carolina and will not be eligible for release until January 2046.