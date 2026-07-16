Will Trump reduce R Kelly's prison sentence? 

Kelly was convicted in 2021 for running a criminal enterprise that recruited women and underage girls for illegal sexual activity and pornography. He received a 30-year prison sentence.

In 2022, he was found guilty on three counts of child abuse images and three counts of child enticement, receiving an additional 20-year sentence.

These sentences are being served concurrently except for one extra year, making it a total of 31 years in prison.