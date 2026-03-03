R Madhavan praises UAE for helping stranded travelers

Actor R Madhavan gave a shoutout on Instagram to the UAE for stepping up and helping thousands of people stuck at airports after sudden airspace closures. He highlighted how the government and tourism officials made sure stranded passengers were cared for.

Why were passengers stranded at airports? Flights out of major UAE airports like Dubai and Abu Dhabi were halted after US-Israel strikes on Iran shut down Middle East airspace on February 28, 2026.

Major carriers based in the region were affected, leaving many travelers in limbo.

Free hotel stays, meals, rebooking help The UAE took charge by providing free hotel stays, meals, and rebooking help for over 20,000 affected passengers.

Authorities covered all accommodation costs so no one was left out in the cold.

Hotels were told to offer complimentary rooms until people could fly out safely.