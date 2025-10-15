R Madhavan's 'Legacy': Plot, cast, release date of Netflix series

R Madhavan recently unveiled the first look of his upcoming Netflix series Legacy. The poster hints at a gritty crime drama exploring themes of power, family, and survival. Directed by Charukesh Sekar and produced by Kalyan Shankar under Stone Bench Pvt Ltd, the show also stars Gautham Karthik, Nimisha Sajayan, Gulshan Devaiah , and Abhishek Banerjee .

Series synopsis Story of 'Legacy' The series follows Periyavar, an aging mafia leader, who is on a mission to safeguard his empire and find a successor. As rivalries rise, Legacy follows the emotional and psychological toll of power and family in a crumbling dynasty. The show promises high stakes, conflict, and intricate character development set against the backdrop of crime.

Streaming details When and where to watch 'Legacy' Fans can catch Legacy exclusively on Netflix. The show is part of the streaming giant's expanding regional content portfolio and is among the most anticipated Tamil releases of the year. In a press release, Madhavan praised the series for its clever writing and unexpected twists, adding that it stands out in the Indian OTT space for its intricate narrative and moral complexities. It's yet to receive a release date.