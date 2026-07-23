R Madhavan urges merit, transparency amid alleged NEET-UG leak protests
Actor R Madhavan is standing with students protesting the alleged NEET-UG paper leak and other issues in India's education system.
On Instagram, he called for a merit-based system and more transparency, saying, "Education has the power to shape the future of our nation."
He encouraged students to stay strong, adding that their talent and hard work are their best tools against injustice.
Sonam Wangchuk hunger strike 25th day
Student-led protests are spreading nationwide, with groups like the Cockroach Janata Party marching to Parliament and facing off with police.
Environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike has reached its 25th day, inspiring even more support.
Celebrities like Salman Khan and Shabana Azmi have also spoken out for accountability and reform, showing just how much frustration there is over fairness in education right now.