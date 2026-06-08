R. Roshan denies 500cr confirms H. Roshan directing 'Krrish 4'
Entertainment
Rakesh Roshan has called out the buzz that Hrithik Roshan demanded a ₹500 crore budget for Krrish 4, saying it's "It's all nonsense."
He confirmed the movie is still happening, and it'll be Hrithik's first time directing in the popular superhero series.
R. Roshan assures no tension
Roshan explained that big movies take time, and Hrithik's new production house has slowed things down a bit.
Despite talk about Yash Raj Films wanting to keep costs under ₹350 crore, he assured there's no tension between him, Hrithik, or producer Aditya Chopra.
Everyone's working together to make something special for fans.