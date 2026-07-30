R. Vairamuthu wins 60th Jnanpith Award ending 24-year Tamil wait
Entertainment
Big moment for Tamil literature, noted Tamil poet and lyricist R. Vairamuthu, just received the 60th Jnanpith Award in New Delhi, ending a 24-year wait for Tamil writers.
He is only the third Tamil author ever to win this top honor, which comes with ₹11 lakh, a bronze Saraswati statue, and a citation.
Vairamuthu dedicates award to Tamil language
Vairamuthu dedicated his award to both Tamil language and Indian literature, saying they are sources of hope and strength.
At the ceremony, politician and scholar Karan Singh reminded everyone, encouraging young people to forge a deeper connection with Indian languages and literary traditions.