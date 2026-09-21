Allu Arjun-Atlee's 'Raaka' sets Guinness World Record in motion capture 

The initial mystery surrounding the number "37" began on September 17 when Sun Pictures released a poster featuring "37" against a dark, smoky background, with "Raaka" written in gold beneath it.

Fans speculated that it could be linked to Atlee's birthday on September 21. However, Monday's posts clarified that it was about a record involving motion capture (mocap) technology.

The movie has set a Guinness World Record for the "Most People Motion-Captured in Real-Time," with 37 performers captured simultaneously.