Allu Arjun-Atlee's 'Raaka' sets Guinness World Record in motion capture
What's the story
The production company behind Raaka, starring Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone and directed by Atlee, has been teasing a mysterious number "37" for the past five days. On Monday, they finally revealed that it signifies a record. The announcement coincided with Atlee's 40th birthday celebrations. In the morning, the studio shared a new poster on social media featuring the number "37" alongside the tagline "1 record, and that made history!" Later, they unveiled the motion capture record.
Speculations
Initial speculation and final reveal
The initial mystery surrounding the number "37" began on September 17 when Sun Pictures released a poster featuring "37" against a dark, smoky background, with "Raaka" written in gold beneath it.
Fans speculated that it could be linked to Atlee's birthday on September 21. However, Monday's posts clarified that it was about a record involving motion capture (mocap) technology.
The movie has set a Guinness World Record for the "Most People Motion-Captured in Real-Time," with 37 performers captured simultaneously.
Film details
About 'Raaka'
Raaka marks Atlee's first directorial after Jawan, which starred Shah Rukh Khan. It is also Arjun's first film since the Pushpa series.
Both the celebrities were present to receive the certification for the new record.
The movie is a science fiction actioner with heavy reliance on visual effects. The production team even visited VFX studios in Los Angeles during its making.
No release date has been announced yet, but reports suggest it could be released in late 2027 or later.