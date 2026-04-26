'Raakaasa' horror comedy hits Netflix May 1 after April 3 Entertainment Apr 26, 2026

Raakaasa, the Telugu horror-comedy that's been turning heads, drops on Netflix starting May 1, 2026, just after its big-screen debut on April 3, 2026.

Directed by Manasa Sharma and starring Sangeeth Shobhan with Nayan Sarika, the film has caught attention for mixing spooky fun with laughs.