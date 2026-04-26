'Raakaasa' horror comedy hits Netflix May 1 after April 3
Entertainment
Raakaasa, the Telugu horror-comedy that's been turning heads, drops on Netflix starting May 1, 2026, just after its big-screen debut on April 3, 2026.
Directed by Manasa Sharma and starring Sangeeth Shobhan with Nayan Sarika, the film has caught attention for mixing spooky fun with laughs.
'Raakaasa' grosses 27cr against 15cr budget
The movie was a box office win, pulling in ₹27 crore from a ₹15 crore budget.
Produced by Niharika Konidela and Umesh Kumar Bansal with music by Anudeep Dev, Raakaasa tells the tale of an ancient Brahma Rakshasa haunting a village.
Comic relief from Vennela Kishore and Tanikella Bharani adds extra charm to this family-friendly hit.