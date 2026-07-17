Rachit Singh dismisses wedding rumors with Huma Qureshi

Singh, who has been an acting coach for a decade, spoke to Hindustan Times about the wedding rumors.

He said, "Pata nahi kaun, kaha meri marriage kara raha hai! Main soch raha hun apni mummy ka number de dun. Sab log mujhe phone kar ke puch rahe hai (I have no idea who is getting me married, and where! I am thinking of giving out my mother's number instead. Everyone is calling me and asking about it)."

"It's not happening."