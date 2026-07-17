Rachit Singh dismisses wedding rumors with Huma Qureshi
What's the story
Actor Rachit Singh, the rumored boyfriend of actor Huma Qureshi, has denied speculation about their impending wedding. The two recently starred together in the action thriller Baby Do Die Do. Dating rumors have been swirling for a while now, but neither has confirmed anything yet. Here's what Singh recently said about their rumored nuptials.
Wedding speculation
'It's not happening'
Singh, who has been an acting coach for a decade, spoke to Hindustan Times about the wedding rumors.
He said, "Pata nahi kaun, kaha meri marriage kara raha hai! Main soch raha hun apni mummy ka number de dun. Sab log mujhe phone kar ke puch rahe hai (I have no idea who is getting me married, and where! I am thinking of giving out my mother's number instead. Everyone is calling me and asking about it)."
"It's not happening."
Social media tribute
Qureshi's earlier post for Singh
Ahead of Baby Do Die Do's release, Qureshi had shared a lengthy post on social media praising Singh and his journey in cinema.
She wrote, "When I first met Rachit, what struck me wasn't just his talent, it was his patience. His quiet grit."
"He stayed. He worked. He learned. He evolved."
Response
Their social media banter
Singh had responded to Qureshi's post by thanking her for "hard-launching" him.
He wrote, "Reading this made me realize that, wow, I really have been around for a while. Thank you for being my truest supporter."
The two have also been seen together at various events, further fueling dating rumors.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Qureshi will next be seen in Toxic, releasing on August 26.