Rachita Ram in soup after her recent controversial remark

Written by Aishwarya Raghupati Published on Nov 14, 2021, 07:15 pm

Controversy erupts over Rachita Ram's response to question about a scene in 'Love You Rachchu'

Kannada actor Rachita Ram sparked controversy after her remark on a bold scene in the upcoming Sandalwood film Love You Rachchu. During one of the promotion events, a journalist asked her about the scene in question and asked her to explain her take on the same. However, Rachita's response to the question did not go well with the Kannada Kranthi Dal. Here's more.

Here's what Rachita asked the journalist

Responding to the journalist, Rachita asked if they knew what couples do after marriage. Explaining that her intention was not to embarrass anyone, she once again asked married people from the crowd to tell her what couples do after marriage. Just when the journalist started to answer the rhetorical question, Rachita took over and said couples do romance after marriage.

Tejasvi Nagalingaswamy comes into the scene

Rachita's comments did not go well with Kannada Kranthi Dal. The organization's president Tejasvi Nagalingaswamy came down heavily on the actress and urged the Karnataka Film Chamber Of Commerce to ban her from the industry. Nagalingaswamy added they will not leave the issue and take the matter to court. Rachita's remark was lauded by her fans though, who claimed it was a bold statement.

Nagalingaswamy vows to ban the film from Karnataka

Nagalingaswamy, on the other hand, said that they will make sure that the actress's film does not get screened anywhere in Karnataka. During an interview with Orissa Post, he said that no leading or veteran actor ever talked of such things, especially when speaking in public. He added Rachita is a budding actor and she does not know much about the Sandalwood industry.

All you need to know about 'Love You Rachchu'

Nagalingaswamy concluded by saying that her remark was rather indecent and has the potential to damage the industry's reputation. Directed by Shankar Raj, Love You Rachchu also stars Krishna Ajai Rao in the lead role. Manikanth Kadri has composed music for the upcoming film while Guru Deshpande has bankrolled the project under the G Cinemas banner.