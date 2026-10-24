'My film would...tank': Radhika Apte on struggles of female-led movies

Apte candidly admitted that a theatrical release where she is the lead would likely fail.

"A theatrical release where I am the lead would probably tank even if it's the best film."

"Like, generally, I'm not an Alia Bhatt or a Deepika Padukone where you can, at least, hope that they'll be opening."

"My film would need men in the lead. That means I have to be in a film where men are doing the main part."