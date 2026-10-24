'My film would...tank': Radhika Apte on struggles of female-led movies
What's the story
In a recent interview with PTI, actor Radhika Apte opened up about the challenges female actors face in the Hindi film industry. She said that even if she were a part of a great theatrical film, it wouldn't work at the box office if her name alone was expected to sell tickets. She named Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone as the only two actors who can realistically be expected to open a theatrical release on their own.
Box office reality
'My film would need men in the lead'
Apte candidly admitted that a theatrical release where she is the lead would likely fail.
"A theatrical release where I am the lead would probably tank even if it's the best film."
"Like, generally, I'm not an Alia Bhatt or a Deepika Padukone where you can, at least, hope that they'll be opening."
"My film would need men in the lead. That means I have to be in a film where men are doing the main part."
Project selection
How Apte chooses projects
Apte, known for her roles in films like Parched and Andhadhun, said she doesn't consider the medium of release when choosing projects.
"I don't really care about it," she said. "There are so many business decisions dependent on that. I'd rather be like, 'let the film come out one way or another.'"
"With theatrical releases in the last few years, we don't know what is working or what isn't."
Upcoming project
On her upcoming series 'Akka'
Apte's next release is Akka, a Netflix series produced by YRF Entertainment. Set in the 1980s, it tells the story of a fictional kingdom ruled by women.
Apte plays Rudra, while Keerthy Suresh plays Bhavani.
The series marks the directorial debut of Dharmaraj Shetty, who also wrote it.