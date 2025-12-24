'Saali Mohabbat': Radhika Apte on nature's role in the film
What's the story
ZEE5's Saali Mohabbat, directed by Tisca Chopra and backed by Manish Malhotra, has been receiving positive reviews for its atmospheric storytelling and emotional depth. The film stars Radhika Apte and Divyenndu in lead roles. Bollywood Hungama reported that Apte spoke about the symbolic role of nature in the movie, noting that plants and gardening were "characters in themselves" that created a subtle interplay within the story.
Genre subversion
'Saali Mohabbat' challenges traditional thriller expectations
Apte noted, "You usually expect a thriller to be fast-paced and action-driven, but Saali Mohabbat is nothing like that," she said. She described the film's visual and emotional texture as having "a very distinct aesthetic," influenced by Chopra's writing and visualization combined with natural elements and Malhotra's sensibility. "The coming together of these elements creates something truly beautiful."
Nature's role
'It is very relevant even today to talk about nature'
Apte added, "It is very relevant even today to talk about nature, plants and trees, and how we constantly underestimate what they are and what they're capable of." The film follows a small-town housewife whose ordinary life spirals into chaos when she uncovers her husband's affair, leading to a shocking double murder. It is currently streaming on ZEE5.