'Saali Mohabbat': Radhika Apte on nature's role in the film

Genre subversion

'Saali Mohabbat' challenges traditional thriller expectations

Apte noted, "You usually expect a thriller to be fast-paced and action-driven, but Saali Mohabbat is nothing like that," she said. She described the film's visual and emotional texture as having "a very distinct aesthetic," influenced by Chopra's writing and visualization combined with natural elements and Malhotra's sensibility. "The coming together of these elements creates something truly beautiful."