Next Article
Radhika Apte's 'Sister Midnight' is now on Prime Video
Sister Midnight, a dark comedy starring Radhika Apte, just dropped for rent on Prime Video India at ₹149.
The film follows Uma as she navigates loneliness and longing in a cramped Mumbai marriage, marking Karan Kandhari's first time as writer-director.
Film's festival run and critical reception
After making waves at Cannes 2024 and earning a BAFTA nomination for Outstanding Debut, Sister Midnight stood out for its fresh storytelling and striking visuals.
Critics loved how it breaks away from typical Bollywood fare, and Apte's performance—balancing humor with darker moments—has been especially praised.
Now that it's streaming, more people can finally check out what the buzz is about.