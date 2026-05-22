Radhika Mukherji reveals severe depression, credits husband Shaan and family
Radhika Mukherji, entrepreneur and mental health advocate, just shared her experience with severe depression last year in an emotional Instagram post on her birthday.
She described it as "one of the hardest phases of my life" and credited her husband, Shaan, and their family for being there when she needed them most.
Mukherji earns integrative counseling therapy diploma
Mukherji said the past year was all about self-discovery and emotional healing.
She's proud of earning a diploma in integrative counseling therapy, calling it "My present to myself this year was growth. And I think this may be my proudest birthday yet,".
Grateful for her husband, sons Soham and Maahi, siblings, and parents, she wrote they were her pillars of strength.
Now, she feels happier, lighter, and more authentic after coming through this tough chapter.