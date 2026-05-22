Radhika Mukherji reveals severe depression, credits husband Shaan and family

Mukherji earns integrative counseling therapy diploma

Mukherji said the past year was all about self-discovery and emotional healing.

She's proud of earning a diploma in integrative counseling therapy, calling it "My present to myself this year was growth. And I think this may be my proudest birthday yet,".

Grateful for her husband, sons Soham and Maahi, siblings, and parents, she wrote they were her pillars of strength.

Now, she feels happier, lighter, and more authentic after coming through this tough chapter.