Radhikaa Sarathkumar's 'Thaai Kizhavi' heads to OTT: Details here
The Tamil comedy-drama 'Thaai Kizhavi,' starring Radhikaa Sarathkumar in the lead role, is heading to JioHotstar after its successful theatrical run.
Released on February 27, 2026, the film features Aruldoss, Ilavarasu, and George Maryan in key roles.
OTT platform and digital premiere date
JioHotstar has bagged exclusive streaming rights, with the digital premiere set for late March 2026.
The movie made waves at the box office with a ₹13.65 crore opening weekend, and saw evening occupancy ranging from about 52% to 65%.
What to expect from the film
Radhikaa Sarathkumar's performance is getting loads of love from critics for its "mass-y, whistle-worthy" energy.
If you're into powerful leads and feel-good rural stories, this directorial debut from Sivakumar Murugesan (backed by Sivakarthikeyan) might be your next binge.