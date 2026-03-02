Radhikaa Sarathkumar's 'Thaai Kizhavi' heads to OTT: Details here

JioHotstar has bagged exclusive streaming rights, with the digital premiere set for late March 2026. The movie made waves at the box office with a ₹13.65 crore opening weekend, and saw evening occupancy ranging from about 52% to 65%.

What to expect from the film

Radhikaa Sarathkumar's performance is getting loads of love from critics for its "mass-y, whistle-worthy" energy.

If you're into powerful leads and feel-good rural stories, this directorial debut from Sivakumar Murugesan (backed by Sivakarthikeyan) might be your next binge.