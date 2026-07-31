Radio jockey Mahvash joins 'Ragini MMS 3' date night thriller
Entertainment
Radio jockey Mahvash is stepping into the world of horror-comedy with Ragini MMS 3, joining a cast that includes Aayush Sharma, Junaid Khan, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Nargis Fakhri.
The film, directed by Shashanka Ghosh and described as a date night thriller, has already started filming with Mahvash on set.
'Ragini MMS 3' shifts toward supernatural
This third installment is switching things up: expect more supernatural twists instead of just horror or erotic themes.
With Ghosh taking over as director after Sahir Raza's exit, and Fakhri reportedly playing a police officer, the movie aims to bring something new for fans.
Ragini MMS 3 is set to hit theaters later this year.