Raghav Chadha hosts Sanjay Dutt, shares 'Dhurandhar' success moment
What's the story
Politician Raghav Chadha hosted actor Sanjay Dutt at his home some time ago and praised him for his performance in the blockbuster film Dhurandhar. Sharing photos from the visit on Instagram, Chadha called Dutt "one of the warmest people I know." He also expressed his ongoing support for the Bollywood star.
Praise
'So good to see all the love coming your way'
Chadha shared a series of pictures from Dutt's visit, writing, "Had the pleasure of hosting at my place, some time ago, one of the warmest people I know, Sanjay Dutt." He added, "So good to see all the love coming your way for Dhurandhar." "The aura remains the same, and so does the admiration people have for you through every era. Couldn't be more deserved."
Film impact
More about 'Dhurandhar'
In Dhurandhar, Dutt plays the role of SP Chaudhary Aslam, a character based on a real-life Pakistani police officer. His performance has been widely praised by audiences and critics alike. The film, directed by Aditya Dhar, follows an Indian spy who infiltrates Pakistan's criminal syndicate and political power structure in a bid to dismantle a terror network targeting India. The first part was released in 2025, while the sequel came out in March this year.