Raghav Chadha hosts Sanjay Dutt, shares 'Dhurandhar' success moment

Praise

'So good to see all the love coming your way'

Chadha shared a series of pictures from Dutt's visit, writing, "Had the pleasure of hosting at my place, some time ago, one of the warmest people I know, Sanjay Dutt." He added, "So good to see all the love coming your way for Dhurandhar." "The aura remains the same, and so does the admiration people have for you through every era. Couldn't be more deserved."