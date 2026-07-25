Raghav Juyal breaks silence on dating rumors with Shehnaaz Gill

Juyal also spoke about a viral video from his birthday celebration, where he was seen holding Gill's hand and helping her navigate through a crowd.

He explained that his actions were a reflection of his upbringing.

"That's the thing. Jis tareeke se aapko aapki taleem mili hai, aapko aapke ghar se, ya phir aap jis tarah ke aap ho... you are protective and provider, still keeping kindness in mind."

He added that he would have done that for any woman.