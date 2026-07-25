Raghav Juyal breaks silence on dating rumors with Shehnaaz Gill
What's the story
Actor-dancer Raghav Juyal has dismissed the ongoing dating rumors with actor-singer Shehnaaz Gill. In a recent interview with Zoom, he said their relationship is a genuine friendship built on trust and shared values. He called Gill "heart-driven" and compared their bond to his friendships with his childhood friends.
Friendship insights
'Dehradun ki dosti, woh alag hai'
Juyal said, "I look at that friendship the same way I look at my friendship with my school friends like Ishaan and people who are true to me."
"People who are true, honest and heart-driven connect with me."
He further elaborated, "Jaise mere bachpan ke dost hain, school ke Ishaan hai, sab log hain. Main sabke naam le nahi paunga, but Dehradun ki jo dosti hai, jo bachpan ki dosti hai, woh bachpan ki rehti hai yaar."
Speculation response
Addressing dating speculation with a light-hearted remark
Juyal also appeared to address the ongoing dating speculation with a light-hearted remark.
He said, "Hamara toh judgment nahi hai, baakiyon ka pata nahi. Hamara toh nahi hai."
Notably, Gill has also never confirmed the dating speculation with Juyal.
Protective nature
'That's the thing... you are protective and provider'
Juyal also spoke about a viral video from his birthday celebration, where he was seen holding Gill's hand and helping her navigate through a crowd.
He explained that his actions were a reflection of his upbringing.
"That's the thing. Jis tareeke se aapko aapki taleem mili hai, aapko aapke ghar se, ya phir aap jis tarah ke aap ho... you are protective and provider, still keeping kindness in mind."
He added that he would have done that for any woman.
Friendship timeline
Gill-Juyal sparked dating rumors after exiting together
Gill recently attended Juyal's birthday celebration in Mumbai, which was also attended by several members of the entertainment industry, including Aryan Khan.
However, it was their exit from the venue which grabbed the most attention online.
Videos showed Juyal holding Gill's hand as he guided her through a crowd before they made their way to their car.
The actors first developed a friendship while working together in Salman Khan's 2023 film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.