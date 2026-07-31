Raghav Juyal playing villain in SRK's 'King'? Actor reveals truth
What's the story
Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming actioner King has been the subject of much speculation, particularly regarding its plot and characters. One such rumor was that actor Raghav Juyal would play a key antagonist in the film. However, Juyal has now dismissed these claims, stating that King has a unique storyline not involving his character as an antagonist.
Role clarification
'It's a very different story'
In a recent interview, Juyal said, "Yeh bilkul, sarasar jhoot bol rahe hai. Kyunki, aisa kuch nahi hai. It's a very different thing."
"It's a very different story and a very unique plot."
"Woh jab film dekhenge aap, tabhi aapko uska ilm hoga ki kya hai woh kya nahi (You will only understand what it is and what it isn't when you watch the film)."
Film insights
Juyal calls the film 'unique'
Juyal also shared his thoughts on the film's unique making process.
He said, "It's a very unique film. The way they are taking the shots."
"Siddharth (Anand) sir jo kar rahe hai isme, it's a very different thing."
"Mera look bhi, jaise har film mein alag hota hai, isme bhi bilkul different hai (Even my look, which is different in every film, is completely different in this one as well)."
On-set memories
On working with SRK
Juyal, who is currently seen in Bhai Tera Star Hai, also opened up about his experience working with Khan.
He reportedly called it a "dream come true" and recalled briefly forgetting his own lines while shooting their first scene together.
He said it felt surreal to hear SRK addressing him directly on camera, adding that he eventually managed to finish the scene.
King releases on December 24.
It also stars Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, and Rani Mukerji.