Raghav Juyal playing villain in SRK's 'King'? Actor reveals truth

Juyal also shared his thoughts on the film's unique making process.

He said, "It's a very unique film. The way they are taking the shots."

"Siddharth (Anand) sir jo kar rahe hai isme, it's a very different thing."

"Mera look bhi, jaise har film mein alag hota hai, isme bhi bilkul different hai (Even my look, which is different in every film, is completely different in this one as well)."