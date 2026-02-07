Raghav Juyal to play Meghanad in Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana': Report
What's the story
Bollywood actor Raghav Juyal has reportedly joined the cast of Nitesh Tiwari's much-awaited film Ramayana. According to Variety India, he will play Meghanad (also known as Indrajit), Ravana's eldest son and Lanka's crown prince. The character will appear in Ramayana Part 2, which is slated for a Diwali 2027 release.
Casting change
Vikrant Massey was the 1st choice for Meghanad
The role of Meghanad was initially offered to Vikrant Massey, but reports suggest that he and the makers couldn't reach an agreement. Following this, Juyal was approached for the part, and he immediately agreed. He is expected to begin filming soon.
Role details
Significance of Meghanad's character in 'Ramayana'
In Ramayana, Meghanad is known as one of the fiercest warriors who played a key role in the epic battle between Lord Rama and Ravana. He is said to have had superhuman powers on the battlefield, including fighting from within clouds. The character is also remembered as the only warrior to have defeated both Lord Rama and Lakshman twice before his eventual defeat at Lakshman's hands.
Film details
Meet the star cast of 'Ramayana'
Billed as the biggest Indian film ever, Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as goddess Sita, Yash as Ravana, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman. The pan-India ensemble cast also includes Lara Dutta (as Kaikeyi), Rakul Preet Singh (as Surpanakha), Arun Govil (as King Dashrath), Sheeba Chaddha (as Manthara), and Kunal Kapoor (as Lord Indra), among others.
Release information
Everything to know about 'Ramayana'
Directed by Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana is being shot in IMAX with advanced visual effects. The film will be released in two parts, with the first part hitting theaters on Diwali 2026. The second part will release on Diwali 2027. The primary characters' first looks are expected to be revealed on Ram Navami on March 27, 2026.