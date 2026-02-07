Raghav Juyal to play Meghanad in Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana': Report

Bollywood actor Raghav Juyal has reportedly joined the cast of Nitesh Tiwari 's much-awaited film Ramayana . According to Variety India, he will play Meghanad (also known as Indrajit), Ravana's eldest son and Lanka's crown prince. The character will appear in Ramayana Part 2, which is slated for a Diwali 2027 release.

Casting change Vikrant Massey was the 1st choice for Meghanad The role of Meghanad was initially offered to Vikrant Massey, but reports suggest that he and the makers couldn't reach an agreement. Following this, Juyal was approached for the part, and he immediately agreed. He is expected to begin filming soon.

Role details Significance of Meghanad's character in 'Ramayana' In Ramayana, Meghanad is known as one of the fiercest warriors who played a key role in the epic battle between Lord Rama and Ravana. He is said to have had superhuman powers on the battlefield, including fighting from within clouds. The character is also remembered as the only warrior to have defeated both Lord Rama and Lakshman twice before his eventual defeat at Lakshman's hands.

Advertisement

Film details Meet the star cast of 'Ramayana' Billed as the biggest Indian film ever, Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as goddess Sita, Yash as Ravana, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman. The pan-India ensemble cast also includes Lara Dutta (as Kaikeyi), Rakul Preet Singh (as Surpanakha), Arun Govil (as King Dashrath), Sheeba Chaddha (as Manthara), and Kunal Kapoor (as Lord Indra), among others.

Advertisement