Raghavan mulls sequels to 'Johnny Gaddar,' 'Badlapur,' 'Andhadhun' if inspired
Entertainment
Director Sriram Raghavan is thinking about making sequels to his cult hit Johnny Gaddar, Badlapur, and Andhadhun.
He's especially keen on Johnny Gaddar 2, hoping to celebrate Johnny Gaddar's 20th anniversary next year with a special theater release.
But he's clear: these sequels will only happen if he finds a story that truly excites him.
Raghavan seeks spiritual follow-ups, new faces
Raghavan says he values great storytelling over chasing commercial success.
If the right idea comes along, the new films would be more like spiritual follow-ups rather than direct continuations, possibly with fresh faces since the original character arcs are complete.
As he puts it, "Finally, it is the story. If I do not get that, then I can take the signing amount and run. That is a different thing."