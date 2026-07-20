Raghu Vamsi raises 400cr for India-UK-US manufacturing expansion
Raghu Vamsi, an aerospace and defense company from Hyderabad, just landed ₹400 crore in fresh funding.
The round was led by Norwest and Skegen Asset Management, with Indus Bridge Ventures, GJNX Ventures, and investor Ashish Kacholia also pitching in.
The money will help Raghu Vamsi expand its manufacturing footprint in India, the UK and the US.
Funding fast-tracks campus near Hyderabad airport
This funding is set to fast-track its new integrated campus near Hyderabad Airport and fuel growth in its Mission Systems and Deep-Tech & Autonomous Systems businesses.
With over 1,200 employees across three countries, Raghu Vamsi builds precision parts for big names like GE Aerospace and Honeywell.
It's also teaming up with top research institutes to push innovation further, strengthening India's role in global aerospace tech.