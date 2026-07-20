Raghu Vamsi raises 400cr for India-UK-US manufacturing expansion

Raghu Vamsi, an aerospace and defense company from Hyderabad, just landed ₹400 crore in fresh funding.

The round was led by Norwest and Skegen Asset Management, with Indus Bridge Ventures, GJNX Ventures, and investor Ashish Kacholia also pitching in.

The money will help Raghu Vamsi expand its manufacturing footprint in India, the UK and the US.