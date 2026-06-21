Rahman announces Bhosle tribute teaser on World Music Day Entertainment Jun 21, 2026

On World Music Day, AR Rahman shared that he's releasing a teaser of a special tribute song featuring one of Asha Bhosle's final recordings.

The track honors her incredible more than 8 decades career and celebrates her lasting impact on Indian music.

As Rahman put it, "On this World Music Day, we celebrate a voice that has transcended generations, languages, and borders."