Rahman announces Bhosle tribute teaser on World Music Day
Entertainment
On World Music Day, AR Rahman shared that he's releasing a teaser of a special tribute song featuring one of Asha Bhosle's final recordings.
The track honors her incredible more than 8 decades career and celebrates her lasting impact on Indian music.
As Rahman put it, "On this World Music Day, we celebrate a voice that has transcended generations, languages, and borders."
Bhosle vocals with Rahman, Trinity Laban
The tribute mixes Bhosle's iconic vocals with Rahman's own, alongside musicians from London's Trinity Laban conservatory.
It blends diverse musical traditions and artistic influences, just like Bhosle across classical, folk, pop and film music.
The release is coming soon and stands as a celebration of one of India's greatest legends.