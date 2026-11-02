Rahman calls crafting 'Ramayana' soundtrack an honor at Mumbai concert
Entertainment
At his Mumbai concert, AR Rahman opened up about crafting the Ramayana soundtrack, saying, "They say now, if everybody likes your work, get out from that place."
He called it, "It's an honor to serve my country, to serve such belief in India."
Rahman and Zimmer score 'Ramayana'
Ramayana drops its first part on November 5, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Sai Pallavi.
The music is a unique combo: Rahman teams up with Hans Zimmer, who is making his Indian film debut, to give the film an international vibe.
Meanwhile, Rahman's Wonderment Tour rolls on; catch him next in Gurgaon on November 21.