Rahman cites jobs over 'Ramayana: Rise of a Legend' music
AR Rahman had a calm take on the mixed reactions to his music for Ramayana: Rise of a Legend.
Quoting Steve Jobs, he said, "If you want to satisfy everyone, go sell ice cream," and reminded fans that good music often needs time to grow on people.
He shared that he spends months with his songs before deciding what truly fits.
Rahman urges patience for 'Mangal Rang'
Rahman also encouraged listeners not to judge a song by just one part: give the whole track a chance.
This comes after the new song Mangal Rang, sung by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal, got some flak for its qawwali vibes and deep lyrics.
The film itself is a big project starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, with music collaborations including Hans Zimmer. It's set for release on November 5, 2026, with part two coming Diwali 2027.