Rahman composed 'Mangal Rang' from 'Ramayana' spotlights Kapoor and Pallavi
Entertainment
The new song "Mangal Rang" from the upcoming film Ramayana is out now, featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi as Lord Rama and Maa Sita.
With music by A.R. Rahman and lyrics by Dr. Kumar Vishwas, the track is a heartfelt tribute to their legendary love, set against gorgeous visuals of their wedding and palace settings.
'Ramayana' Part 1 lands November 5
Sung by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal for the Hindi version, "Mangal Rang" mixes classic Indian sounds with a modern vibe.
The movie itself is massive. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, it arrives in two parts: Part 1 lands this November 5, with Part 2 in Diwali 2027.
Expect big names like Yash as Ravana and Sunny Deol as Hanuman. Plus, it is dropping in five languages so fans all over can join in.