Rahman draws over 10,000 fans to Jio World Garden concert
Entertainment
AR Rahman lit up Mumbai's Jio World Garden on Sunday night, drawing more than 10,000 fans who sang along to hits like Jai Ho, Fanaa, and Roobaroo.
The concert celebrated his iconic music.
Rahman scheduled for Delhi November 21
Rahman mixed timeless favorites like Taal Se Taal and Chaiyya Chaiyya with Vande Mataram.
With his next Wonderment Tour stop set for Delhi on November 21, Rahman continues to show how his music connects people of all ages and backgrounds.