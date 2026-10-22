Rahman reveals 2014 email predicted his 'Ramayana' score, Zimmer joins
Entertainment
AR Rahman just revealed something pretty wild: a man named Sathish emailed him back in 2014 predicting he'd compose music for the epic Ramayana.
Fast forward to now, and that's exactly what's happening: Rahman is teaming up with Hollywood composer Hans Zimmer for Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming film adaptation.
Rahman reads Sathish email, cast listed
The email, sent by someone named Sathish, said, "You appeared in my dream early in the morning. I believe it will come true. You were doing musical shows throughout India and the world, presenting the great epic Ramayana."
Rahman recalled the 2014 email and read it out.
The movie itself is shaping up to be huge (with Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana) set to release its first part worldwide on November 5, 2026.