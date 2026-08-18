Rahman unveils 'Asha Forever' tribute honoring Bhosle featuring Khan, Haasan
Entertainment
Music legend A.R. Rahman unveiled the plan for a special tribute music video featuring Asha Forever to honor Asha Bhosle.
Revealed on World Music Day, this tribute brings together stars like Shah Rukh Khan and Kamal Haasan, celebrating Bhosle's incredible impact on Indian music.
The idea was started last year while Bhosle was still with us, aiming to spotlight her legacy.
'Asha Forever' Rahman Bhosle final song
Asha Forever will feature the final song Rahman recorded with Bhosle, a heartfelt nod to their partnership.
The project also includes musicians from around the world and artists who have worked closely with Bhosle before.
Rahman has been personally reaching out to thank everyone involved, showing just how much love and respect there is for her across generations and borders.