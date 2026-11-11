Rahman's Gurugram Wonderment Tour show postponed amid unforeseen circumstances
AR Rahman's Gurugram concert, set for November 21 as part of his Wonderment Tour, has been pushed to next year because of "unforeseen circumstances."
The announcement came 11 days before the show, leaving many fans, some who planned to travel in, disappointed.
Ticket platforms refund up to ₹1.5L
Ticket platforms have started processing refunds for everyone, including those who paid up to ₹1.5 lakh for VIP spots.
While the sudden change stings, fans like Kartikey Chauhan say they're still looking forward to a new date: "We just hope that a new date is announced soon."
This isn't the first time Rahman's shows have faced last-minute changes, so fans are hoping updates come soon.