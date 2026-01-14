'Rahu Ketu': CBFC orders changes to drug use, 'Kantara' scream

The upcoming comedy film Rahu Ketu, starring Varun Sharma and Pulkit Samrat , has been given a U/A 16+ certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). However, the censor board has asked for some changes before granting the final certificate. The film's makers were asked to replace certain visuals and dialogues related to drug use with more appropriate shots, Bollywood Hungama reported.

Changes requested CBFC's specific instructions for 'Rahu Ketu' Apart from the changes related to drug use, the CBFC also asked the makers to modify any instance of a middle finger being shown in the film to a pinky finger. All alcohol brand names were instructed to be removed. The board requested an authentication letter for a Sanskrit Shloka used in Rahu Ketu and asked for the replacement of a "Kantara film music (voom) scream."

Film details 'Rahu Ketu' is 2 hours and 19 minutes long After making the requested changes, the filmmakers of Rahu Ketu received the censor certificate on Monday. The film has a runtime of 139.40 minutes, which translates to 2 hours, 19 minutes, and 40 seconds. Produced by Umesh Kumar Bansal, Suraj Singh, and Varsha Kukreja under Zee Studios and B-Live Productions Pvt Ltd., it marks the directorial debut of Fukrey writer Vipul Vig.