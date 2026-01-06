'Rahu Ketu' trailer: Pulkit-Varun lead mytho-comedy with slapstick humor, PJs 

The much-awaited trailer for Rahu Ketu, starring Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma , was released on Tuesday. The film is a unique blend of mythology and comedy, promising an exciting narrative with a deeper philosophical message. Directed by Vipul Vig and produced by Zee Studios and Blive Productions, the movie also features Shalini Pandey, Piyush Mishra, Chunky Panday , Amit Sial, Manu Rishi Chadha, and Sumit Gulati.

Trailer highlights Mishra's narration and Samrat-Sharma's chemistry stand out The trailer features a powerful narration by Mishra, who introduces the mythological roots of Rahu and Ketu. His voice adds weight to the story, which is based on traditional beliefs that meet modern absurdities. Samrat and Sharma's comic timing and on-screen chemistry are also major highlights of the trailer. Pandey appears in a confident role, and possibly the romantic co-star for Rahu (Sharma). We see the lead duo cracking bad jokes, ending corruption, and doing slapstick comedy.

Actor statements Samrat and Sharma share their excitement for 'Rahu Ketu' Speaking about Rahu Ketu, Samrat said, "Fantasy worlds have always fascinated me, so what truly excited me about Rahu Ketu was stepping into this colorful, chaotic universe rooted in comedy." Sharma added, "The humor in Rahu Ketu is deeply situational and rooted in human flaws. We're not just making people laugh - we're holding up a mirror, only with chaos, madness and a lot of fun."