'Rahu Ketu' opens quietly as 'Happy Patel' takes the lead
Entertainment
Rahu Ketu, a new comedy starring Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma, landed in theaters this week but only managed a modest ₹1cr on opening day.
The film follows a magical notebook that brings unlucky folks to life, aiming for laughs but getting a pretty muted response.
Tough box office crowd and star cast details
Meanwhile, Vir Das's Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos pulled ahead with ₹1.25cr on day one.
With other releases such as Dhurandhar and 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple also out now, Rahu Ketu is struggling to stand out.