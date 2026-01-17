Producer calls 'Rahu Ketu' a 'fantasy drama driven by ideas'

The recently released film Rahu Ketu has been winning hearts as a new-age fantasy drama, deliberately avoiding traditional mythological and religious storytelling. The film, backed by Suraj Singh under Blive Productions, is set in an imaginary world where inner conflicts, belief systems, and human choices drive the story. It features Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma in lead roles. In a recent interview, Singh spoke about the ideas that shaped the movie.

Film's concept 'Rahu Ketu' explores contemporary ideas and personal struggles Singh told Bollywood Hungama, "﻿With Rahu Ketu, our intent was always to create a fantasy drama driven by ideas and emotions, rather than mythology or religion." "The response, so far, has been reassuring because audiences have connected with the film on a human level." "The title may sound familiar, but the story is rooted in imagination and inner conflict, not in retelling myths." "Seeing viewers engage with that balance makes the journey worthwhile."

Cast appreciation Singh praised Samrat and Sharma's performances in 'Rahu Ketu' Singh also praised the lead actors for their performances. He said, "Pulkit Samrat and Varun brought a lot of honesty to their performances." "Their ability to tap into the emotional core of the film helped ground the fantasy and made the characters feel real." "That emotional authenticity has been key to how the film has been received."

