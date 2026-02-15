Rahul Bhat reveals 'Kennedy' is much darker than 'Ugly'

Actor Rahul Bhat, the star of Kennedy, has opened up about his strong bond with director Anurag Kashyap . The duo has previously worked together on Ugly and Dobaaraa. Speaking to PTI, Bhat said their relationship is "very karmic," adding that he trusts Kashyap as a director. He also revealed that Kennedy is darker than Ugly and pushed him to extreme lengths to play an insomniac ex-cop. The film will premiere on ZEE5 on February 20.

Dark tone Bhat reveals how 'Kennedy' is different from 'Ugly' Bhat shared, "Kennedy is Ugly on steroids. Ugly is nothing in front of what Kennedy is." "Ugly is Kennedy's child, and that Rahul Varshney of Ugly is not close to Uday Shetty (the protagonist of Kennedy). "Uday Shetty will pick him up and throw him somewhere in terms of everything, emotions, depression, the kind of darkness, and every catharsis that Kennedy has gone through."

Deep connection Bhat on his bond with Kashyap Speaking about Kashyap, Bhat said, "Anurag and my relationship is very karmic, something is very strong between us, I feel that I know him from some past life." He added that their understanding has deepened over their collaborations. "I trust him a lot as a director, and I know I'm in such expert and good hands."

Advertisement

Director's qualities Director's humanity reflects in his films, says Bhat Bhat also praised Kashyap as not just an incredible director but also an amazing human being. He believes this humanity reflects in the director's films. "If you are not a good human being, you cannot come out with such interesting ideas, amazing stories, so many circumstances and understanding human empathy," he said.

Advertisement

Role preparation How Bhat prepared for 'Kennedy' To prepare for his role in Kennedy, Bhat pushed himself to extreme lengths. He stayed awake for over a week and worked 15-16 hours a day. "I had not slept for at least 10 days for that scene before the climax," he recalled. "When you are doing something good, God also conspires to make it happen."