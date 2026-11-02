Rahul Bose's memoir to release next year
What's the story
Bollywood actor and former rugby player Rahul Bose, part of the film industry for over three decades, is currently working on his memoir. The 59-year-old has revealed that he is in talks with two publishing houses to finalize a deal. He hopes to publish it next year.
Book content
'It will cover every high and low of my life'
Bose shared that his memoir will cover several important aspects of his life.
"It will cover every high and low of my life. From the time I represented India internationally and my journey in sports, to my films and the various experiences I've had," he told Hindustan Times.
He added, "It will have even the tiniest details."
Career transition
Bose's journey in sports and films
Bose started his career in the 1980s with rugby union, boxing, and cricket.
He went on to captain the Indian national rugby union team at international events and is currently the president of Rugby India.
Apart from sports, acting has also been a constant in his life, with notable performances in Chameli, Dil Dhadakne Do, Vishwaroopam, The Japanese Wife, and Chain Kulii Ki Main Kulii, among others.
His latest outing is Udta Teer.
Filmmaking surprises
Unplanned moments in filmmaking
Bose also shared an interesting incident from the set of Udta Teer, where he had to shoot a morgue scene.
"The original idea was that Ayushmann (Khurrana, actor) would come and save me. But the entire sequence with me lying on the stretcher and the scene eventually unfolding the way it did wasn't planned," he said.
"That's the beauty of filmmaking. Sometimes things evolve on set, and you discover something completely different from what you initially imagined."