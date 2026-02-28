'Bekhudi': Director reveals he fired Saif due to 'irresponsible' behavior

Saif Ali Khan 's Bollywood debut was not as smooth as it could have been. The actor was fired from his first film, Bekhudi, which also starred Kajol . Although he later debuted with Parampara, his departure from Bekhudi continued to be mired in controversy for several years. In a recent interview, director Rahul Rawail finally revealed why he had to let Khan go from the project.

Director's perspective Why Rawail let Khan go from 'Bekhudi' Rawail clarified that Khan's dismissal from Bekhudi had nothing to do with his personal life. Previously, Khan had claimed that the director had asked him to break up with his then-girlfriend for the movie. Rawail recently told SCREEN, "Saif was wrong about it. He was irresponsible. He did not turn up for the shooting, which really stressed me out." "At that time, he used to do that a lot. But he has done very well. I'm very happy with him."

Film insights On why he didn't take credit for 'Love Story' Apart from Khan's firing, Rawail also opened up about his experiences in the industry. He talked about Kumar Gaurav's debut film Love Story, which he ghost-directed. He revealed that it was actor Rajendra Kumar who he believed ruined his son's career. When asked why he didn't take credit for directing Love Story, Rawail said it was because Kumar "manipulated" him into "withdrawing his name from the credits."

Advertisement