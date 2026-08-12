'Naatu Naatu's Rahul Sipligunj named in legal case: Explained
What's the story
Playback singer and Bigg Boss Telugu 3 winner, Rahul Sipligunj, has been named in a legal case over alleged threats to a woman. The incident reportedly happened in the context of a marriage dispute. The complaint was filed at MVP Police Station in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, and an FIR has been registered under various sections of the BNS and the IT Act.
Allegations
Who is the woman in the case?
A young woman has accused Sipligunj of threatening her in a marriage dispute. The complaint also names 11 others, including Karpurapu Rahul Reddy, who is reportedly Sipligunj's brother-in-law.
Reddy allegedly introduced himself as Sipligunj's relative under the pretext of marriage and later threatened to leak the woman's private pictures and videos.
The woman claims she was blackmailed, threatened, and harassed by them.
Additional allegations
The case has been transferred to the Women's Police Station
The woman has alleged that Sipligunj also threatened her and forced her to give a video statement, the contents of which are currently unknown.
The case has now been transferred to the Women's Police Station.
ACP CH Ambedkar told the press that a total of 16 people have been named in this case, including Sipligunj and his wife, as well as Reddy.
Response
This is how Sipligunj reacted to the news
After the news broke, the Naatu Naatu singer responded with sarcasm in his first statement.
He shared a screenshot of a Mahaa News YouTube thumbnail that used a popular Telugu proverb, which translates to "A wedding is happening in the village, and the dogs are making all the fuss."
Sipligunj wrote, "This is probably the best thumbnail I've seen so far, because it is very close to the truth."
Background
More about Sipligunj and his career
Sipligunj is a Telugu singer and songwriter who rose to fame through independent songs on YouTube.
He became globally recognized after his song Naatu Naatu from SS Rajamouli's 2022 blockbuster RRR won an Oscar for Best Original Song.
The song was composed by MM Keeravaani with lyrics by Chandrabose. Keeravaani's son Kaala Bhairava was the co-singer.