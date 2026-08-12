'Naatu Naatu's Rahul Sipligunj named in legal case: Explained

A young woman has accused Sipligunj of threatening her in a marriage dispute. The complaint also names 11 others, including Karpurapu Rahul Reddy, who is reportedly Sipligunj's brother-in-law.

Reddy allegedly introduced himself as Sipligunj's relative under the pretext of marriage and later threatened to leak the woman's private pictures and videos.

The woman claims she was blackmailed, threatened, and harassed by them.