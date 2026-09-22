Rai wins Best Director for 'Statue of Unity' in Kevadia
Aanand L Rai just bagged the Best Director award at this year's National Film Awards for his documentary, Statue of Unity: Ekta Ka Prateek.
The ceremony made history by being held at Ekta Nagar in Kevadia, Gujarat, against the backdrop of the Statue of Unity in Gujarat, and Aanand L Rai received the trophy from President Droupadi Murmu.
Kumar presented documentary on Patel's statue
The 2024 documentary, presented by actor Akshay Kumar, dives into Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's story and how his statue became the world's tallest.
It highlights how over 600,000 villages pitched in with iron tools, echoing Patel's call to farmers during the fight for independence.
Rai said, "Stay humble, work hard, and be kind-you will be blessed beyond what you could imagine. #72ndnationalawards Thank you @akshaykumar sir for being there. @colouryellowmovies @colosceum #statueofunity-ektakaprateek."