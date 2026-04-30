Raina and Allahbadia reunite after 'India's Got Latent' public fallout
Entertainment
Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia are teaming up again for the first time since their public fallout on India's Got Latent last year.
They'll be appearing together on The Great Indian Kapil Show for a special World Laughter Day episode, airing May 2.
Expect some real reactions: Netflix's promo even shows Samay looking genuinely surprised to see Ranveer walk in.
Raina voiced anxiety in 'Still Alive'
Their relationship has been rocky since that infamous feud, which even got legal at one point.
Recently, Samay opened up about his anxiety over it in his YouTube special Still Alive and threw a playful jab at Ranveer's meditation habits.
With Kapil Sharma steering the conversation, this reunion could bring both laughs and maybe a bit of closure.