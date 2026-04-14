Raina confirms 'India's Got Latent' Season 2 after guest controversy
Entertainment
Samay Raina just confirmed that Season two of India's Got Latent is on the way. He shared the news during an Instagram AMA, mentioning that planning will kick off after his April break.
The show's first season faced backlash and legal trouble after a guest's inappropriate question, but Samay seems ready to move forward.
Raina took down episodes from YouTube
After the controversy, Samay took down all episodes from YouTube and opened up about how tough it was for him personally.
Still, he reassured fans he's committed to bringing back the show.
Right now, he's taking some time off in Italy and prepping for a performance in Amsterdam: expect more details about Season two once he's back.