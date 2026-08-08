Raina gives ₹10L to Assam CM relief fund for floods
Entertainment
Comedian Samay Raina just donated ₹10 lakh to the Assam Chief Minister's Relief Fund, hoping to help people hit hard by the recent floods.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma thanked him on social media and said the support will make a real difference for those struggling right now.
Aaryan gives ₹1cr, Hooda visits Sivasagar
Raina isn't alone: actor Kartik Aaryan gave ₹1 crore, and Randeep Hooda visited Sivasagar to meet affected families and relief volunteers.
This monsoon's floods have been rough, impacting around 1.55 lakh people across 13 districts and claiming 98 lives so far.