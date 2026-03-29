Raina lands 1st international role in 'On Different Grounds'
Entertainment
Vineet Raina, a familiar face from Indian TV hits like Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, just landed his first international film role in the romantic comedy On Different Grounds.
The movie, directed by Mildred Okwo and co-starring former Miss Ghana Abena Akuaba, dives into the ups and downs of a love triangle.
Raina's shows became popular in Nigeria
Raina's journey to this global stage started when his shows unexpectedly became popular in Nigeria.
To prep for his new role, he worked on his accent with YouTube tutorials and adjusted to a more structured set environment.
He said he was excited to be a part of this film (and even hinted at a possible sequel filmed in India).