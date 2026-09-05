Raina says he cannot get permission to perform in Ahmedabad

Comedian Samay Raina just shared on India's Got Latent 2 that he hasn't been able to do shows in Ahmedabad for the last one year because he can't get permission.

After a local contestant called for more support for live comedy, Samay opened up, saying, "Mere khud ke shows nahi ho paa rahe Ahmedabad mein. ", and asked authorities to let him perform, adding he loves being on stage in Gujarat.