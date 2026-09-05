Raina stops contestant Vijay joking about Air India Ahmedabad crash
On a recent episode of India's Got Latent Season two, host Samay Raina quickly stopped contestant Vijay from making a joke about the Air India Ahmedabad plane crash when asked about his fear of flying.
Raina asked for a more suitable answer, leading Vijay to switch gears and quip that flights are just "Bhot mehngi hoti hai yaar."
'India's Got Latent' seeks balanced comedy
The episode, now streaming on Netflix, also featured Nishant Tanwar, Varun Dhawan, Medha Shankr, and Sharon Verma.
Raina took a moment to mention his struggles performing in Ahmedabad after his two shows in Ahmedabad were canceled, saying with folded hands, "Ahmedabad authorities, if you are watching this, let me do shows in Ahmedabad," and "I love performing in Gujarat."
After last season's controversies, the show is clearly trying to balance humor with sensitivity by stepping in when jokes cross a line.