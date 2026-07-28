Raina teases 'Alpha' as Bhatt promotes on 'India's Got Latent'
Entertainment
India's Got Latent returned with Alia Bhatt and Sharvari promoting their spy film Alpha, but things got a little cheeky when host Samay Raina joked about the movie's lackluster box office run.
While chatting with Raghav Juyal, who kept plugging his own film, Raina quipped, "kitni baar khudh hi btaana padega. Kaisa star hai tu?"
Bhatt's 'Alpha' made just ₹98.83 cr
Juyal pointed out that Alia also had to promote her movie, but Raina replied, "Uski bhi nahi chali fir" (That didn't work for her film either).
Despite its big cast and being YRF Spy Universe's first female-led project, Alpha made just ₹98.83 crore worldwide and got mixed-to-bad reviews, especially for the lead performances.