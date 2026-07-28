Raina teases 'Alpha' as Bhatt promotes on 'India's Got Latent'

India's Got Latent returned with Alia Bhatt and Sharvari promoting their spy film Alpha, but things got a little cheeky when host Samay Raina joked about the movie's lackluster box office run.

While chatting with Raghav Juyal, who kept plugging his own film, Raina quipped, "kitni baar khudh hi btaana padega. Kaisa star hai tu?"