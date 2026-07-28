Raina urges subscriptions after 'India's Got Latent' bonus episode leak
The exclusive bonus episode of India's Got Latent season two, featuring Raghav Juyal, Munawar Faruqui, Niharika NM, and Rohan Joshi, was leaked online after being released for YouTube paid members.
Host Samay Raina is now urging fans to watch the episode through official platforms and support creators by subscribing, reminding everyone that even a small fee helps keep quality content coming.
Raina says earnings changed piracy stance
Raina opened up about his own college days using torrents, but said earning money made him realize how much effort goes into making shows like this.
He shared that he used to download everything for free, but when he started earning money himself, he realized how much effort goes into making things.
The show continues on Netflix and YouTube with big-name guests. Raina hopes fans will choose official channels over piracy.