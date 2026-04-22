Raina's 'Still Alive' becomes most-watched YouTube comedy special worldwide
Entertainment
Samay Raina just broke records with his new stand-up special, Still Alive, which has become the most-watched comedy special on YouTube worldwide.
Dropped on April 7, it's already pulled in over 53 million views and nearly 4 million likes.
Raina shared the milestone himself via Grok AI on Instagram Stories, making it official.
Raina discusses mental health and creativity
Still Alive isn't just about laughs: it's Raina's honest look back at a tough chapter after controversy around India's Got Latent and some messy podcast drama.
In this 81-minute set, he talks openly about how that time affected his mental health and creativity.
The fact that he turned those challenges into relatable comedy is a big part of why fans are connecting with this special so much.